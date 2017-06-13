Palm Beach County Sheriff's booking photo of D'Anthony Jordan. He was booked June 10, 2017.

A 19-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is facing charges after Boynton Beach Police closed down a house party that he attended and then was found with drugs, according to a city police report. City police were called to 695 Northeast Fifteenth Place , along the Intracoastal Waterway south of Gateway Boulevard, around 9:45 p.m. on Friday after multiple residents called about a house party.

