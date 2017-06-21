Palm Beach Co. rooftop solar costs down 12 percent, firm says
Why do so few Floridians own rooftop solar systems? Aside from the cost, part of the problem could be that most consumers know nothing about solar panels or systems . Getting estimates can be daunting as they don't even know what questions to ask a prospective installer.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
