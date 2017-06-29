NTSB: Pilot in fatal 2015 crash had heart disease
Domingo Galicia is embraced by members of the community as he stands in front of the aftermath of the plane crash at the Mer Mak Colony Mobile Home Park off Lake Worth Road on Oct. 14, 2015. Galicia's daughter, Banny, was killed when the plane crashed into their home.
