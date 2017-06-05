New trial ordered in 2011 murder at Boynton Home Depot
William Paul Dabbs during the closing arguments in his trial on April 20, 2015 in at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach. A 60-year-old Delray Beach man on Wednesday won a new trial on charges that he fatally shot his co-worker during an 2011 mid-morning shooting that stunned shoppers at The Home Depot shopping center in Boynton Beach.
