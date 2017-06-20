Mosquitoes in crosshairs as South Florida steps up Zika fight
The region's wet season kicked off this month, and officials say they are doing everything they can to prevent the number of Zika transmission cases from spiking. - Palm Beach County is buying two Buffalo Turbine truck sprayers that are touted as being able to more effectively spread the larvicide needed to kill unhatched mosquito eggs lurking in standing water in people's yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|12 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC