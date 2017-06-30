Mom tragically murdered hours after posting about new 6-figure income
Makeva Jenkins, 33, was shot in the head Thursday morning while at her Lantana home, according to news station WPEC . A masked gunman entered the house through a garage about 1:30 a.m. and forced Jenkins, her husband Euri, a family friend and the couples' three children upstairs at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|Thu
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC