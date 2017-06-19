Meet the scorching hot WAG of US Open champion Brooks KoepkaBROOKS...
The 27-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, won his first major with a final score of 16 under par, beating fellow American Brian Harman and Brit Tommy Fleetwood to the silverware. But the American's girlfriend attracted just as much attention as he lifted the trophy at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, Washington, yesterday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|6 hr
|lawyers gone wild
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|11 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC