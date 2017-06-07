Medicaid fight hits 41% of Palm Beach Co. kids, up to 64% nearby
It's an even bigger share in rural counties. For example, Medicaid covers 64 percent of the children in Okeechobee County, according to research announced by Georgetown University, the University of North Carolina and the Florida Policy Institute.
