Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach could be sold to an animal conservationist
Lion Country Safari, the popular drive-through safari park in Palm Beach County, will likely be sold to an animal conservationist by the end of the year, the park confirmed Tuesday. Marcella Leone, the founder and director of Leo Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut, approached the park about a possible purchase, said spokeswoman Jennifer Berthiaume.
