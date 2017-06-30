Lawsuit claims PBC Fire Rescue wrongly treated man for overdose, not asthma
The mother of a 24-year-old West Palm Beach man, who died in June 2015, is suing Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, claiming paramedics gave him a drug used to prevent heroin overdoses instead of asthma medication that could have saved his life. In the lawsuit filed this week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, Evelyn Garcia claims paramedics didn't properly treat her son, Anthony Duran, or follow other protocols when she summoned them because he was having trouble breathing.
