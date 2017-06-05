Lake Worth trying to crack down countywide on opioid crisis
Commissioners at Tuesday's meeting are expected to vote on amending the city's chronic nuisance property code to include overdosing and code enforcement violations as chronic nuisances. In the past few years, the city said it has seen a "drastic" increase in the number of calls to service for which the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Fire Rescue have had to respond due to the opioid crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Fri
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC