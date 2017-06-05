Lake Worth trying to crack down count...

Lake Worth trying to crack down countywide on opioid crisis

Commissioners at Tuesday's meeting are expected to vote on amending the city's chronic nuisance property code to include overdosing and code enforcement violations as chronic nuisances. In the past few years, the city said it has seen a "drastic" increase in the number of calls to service for which the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Fire Rescue have had to respond due to the opioid crisis.

