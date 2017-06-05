Just in: Severe weather risk increased today as storms move in
Update 11:11 a.m.: The Storm Prediction Center has increased South Florida's risk of severe weather to "marginal" today as storms begin hitting portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Pablo Santos, the meteorologist in charge at the NWS in Miami, said cloud cover keeping temperatures down has limited storms this morning, but that more activity is possible this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC