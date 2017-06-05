Just in: Severe weather risk increase...

Just in: Severe weather risk increased today as storms move in

Update 11:11 a.m.: The Storm Prediction Center has increased South Florida's risk of severe weather to "marginal" today as storms begin hitting portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Pablo Santos, the meteorologist in charge at the NWS in Miami, said cloud cover keeping temperatures down has limited storms this morning, but that more activity is possible this afternoon.

