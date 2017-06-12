Ivanka Trump brand applies for, wins more China trademarks

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump, center, daughter and assistant to U.S President Donald Trump, is seated with her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, during a dinner with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. China has granted provisional approval for four additional Ivanka Trump trademarks since April 20, and her brand has continued to seek more intellectual property protection in China, with at least 14 applications filed around the time she took on an official White House role, Chinese public records show.

