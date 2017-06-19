Is Lion Country Safari being sold?
Lion Country Safari , which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in western Palm Beach County, could be sold to an animal conservationist, a spokeswoman confirmed on Monday. The drive-through safari and amusement park is still weighing the details of the sale - a deal that could be finalized late next month, spokeswoman Jennifer Berthiaume said.
