Insurance Office of America Acquires Assets of Slaton Risk Services in South Florida
Insurance Office of America has purchased the Employee Benefits Practice, Major Accounts Group, and captive and alternative risk financing units of Slaton Risk Services, based in West Palm Beach, Fla. These assets, including all staff, will establish a new IOA branch office in West Palm Beach.
