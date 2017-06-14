In honor of Morikami's 40th anniversary, its history in photos
To mark the occasion, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens plans to bury a time capsule on Monday, June 26 during a private ceremony. It hasn't yet revealed what slice of history will be placed inside the capsule and buried beneath the popular garden's surface, but there are plenty of options.
