How long will all this rain persist i...

How long will all this rain persist in Palm Beach Gardens?

18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Clouds over the estuary at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park during a break in the rain the evening of Saturday, June 3. Although the sun tried to peek through the clouds Monday morning, forecasters are calling for heavy showers and thunderstorms through early next week. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the rainiest days, the Post's Kim Miller reports .

