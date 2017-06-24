How bringing quarters to an auction in Gardens can fight cancer

MSNBC News executive Yvette Miley , with her with sister Julia Whitaker and mom, cancer survivor Edna Whitaker at the 2014 Relay For Life events in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach, Jupiter, Lake Park and Palm Beach Gardens joined forces for the 2017 Northern Palm Beach Relay For Life at the Abacoa Amphitheater.

