Here's A Screamo Cover Of Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Lif3a 3
Lil Uzi Vert's recent sleeper hit " XO Tour Lif3 " is basically already a MySpace emo song, and now it's been given a screamo makeover courtesy of the West Palm Beach, FL band Fame On Fire. They've previously covered Ed Sheeran , Adele , and Rae Sremmurd , so it seems like incongruous covers are kind of their thing.
