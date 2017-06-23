"Hello Sunshine" theme for West Palm gateway art
West Palm Beach will greet you with rays of morning sunshine, starting next year with the city's latest Art in Public Places addition. The city commission this week approved five gateway works of outdoor art, together titled "Hello Sunshine," by West Coast art collective Aphidoidea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|7 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Wed
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC