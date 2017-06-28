Florida schools see big gains in letter grades this year
Florida's schools showed widespread improvement in the 2016- 2017 school year, according to school grade data released by the state Wednesday. The percentage of schools that earned an "A" or a "B" rose from 46 percent to 57 percent and the number of "F" schools dropped by more than half.
