FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's...
In this April 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Two House Democrats want to compel the Air Force to detail how much has been spent on trips that President Donald Trump has made to his Florida estate and other properties that he and his family own.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
