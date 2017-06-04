Fake News: Espn photoshopped Tiger Woods Dui arrest photo to make him look less ragged and deranged
As pretty much anyone who isn't living under a rock is aware by now, Tiger Woods, the controversial darling of the golfing world, was arrested in the early hours Monday morning for driving under the influence. The arrest report charges Woods with "DUI-unlawful blood alcohol/DUI alcohol or drugs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Fri
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC