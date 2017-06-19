Ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor pleads ...

Ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor pleads guilty to Florida DUI

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Palm Beach Post reports that Taylor pleaded guilty Monday in Palm Beach County to DUI with injury or property damage. He was sentenced to one year of probation and a nine-month license suspension.

