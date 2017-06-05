Donald Trump blasts 'pathetic' Sadiq Khan as he takes feud to new level
The president's initial criticism of Mr Khan was based on a clear misinterpretation of some of the mayor's comments in the wake of the atrocity at London Bridge Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, hours after Theresa May suggested the US President was wrong to criticise him. Mr Trump, during a series of tweets following the London Bridge terror assault, misrepresented Mr Khan's statement that there was "no reason to be alarmed" when seeking to reassure Londoners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWolverhampton.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC