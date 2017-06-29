Diver reports self, 6 others, missing off Palm Beach County
A diver with the Jupiter company Emerald Charters reported himself and six others missing last week after losing sight of the boat, a sheriff's report says. The diver used a submersible portable VHF radio to make the call, which was picked up by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office marine unit at about 3:30 p.m. on June 21. Deputies confirmed with Emerald that seven divers, who were eventually picked up by Sea Tow, were missing about 3 miles off Jupiter.
