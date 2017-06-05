Dem group will troll Trump with banne...

Dem group will troll Trump with banner over Jersey Shore

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Hill

A Democratic-aligned group will fly a massive banner over the beaches of the Jersey Shore on Saturday with an anti-Trump message for beachgoer, NBC News reports . The Bridge Project, which works with American Bridge PAC, has reportedly commissioned a banner reading "TRUMP IS ON VACATION WITH YOUR $$," that will be flown from Beach Haven in the south all the way up the coast to Sea Bright in the north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 21 hr OCD Trump 1
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC