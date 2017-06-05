Dem group will troll Trump with banner over Jersey Shore

A Democratic-aligned group will fly a massive banner over the beaches of the Jersey Shore on Saturday with an anti-Trump message for beachgoer, NBC News reports . The Bridge Project, which works with American Bridge PAC, has reportedly commissioned a banner reading "TRUMP IS ON VACATION WITH YOUR $$," that will be flown from Beach Haven in the south all the way up the coast to Sea Bright in the north.

