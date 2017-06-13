Dalia Dippolito retrial: Jury sees staged crime scene video in murder-for-hire case
The lead detective took the witness stand Friday in Dalia Dippolito's third murder-for-hire trial. Through the testimony of Boynton Beach Officer Alex Moreno, prosecutors are introducing key videos and audio recordings from before and after Dippolito allegedly arranged on her husband Mike.
