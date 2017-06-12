Dads eat FREE at this chain on Father's Day
McDonald's restauran ts across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are treating dads to a FREE breakfast this Father's Day . The promotion, which is available during morning breakfast hours at 84 participating McDonald's restaurants in the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast area, includes a free breakfast sandwich or breakfast extra value meal with a choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink.
