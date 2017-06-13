County IG bummed about proposed budget

11 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Inspector General John Carey was hoping the county's 2018 budget would include money for four new staff members . The proposed budget, to be discussed during a workshop today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Weisman Governmental Center in West Palm Beach, does not include money to beef up the Office of Inspector General.

