County IG bummed about proposed budget
Palm Beach County Inspector General John Carey was hoping the county's 2018 budget would include money for four new staff members . The proposed budget, to be discussed during a workshop today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Weisman Governmental Center in West Palm Beach, does not include money to beef up the Office of Inspector General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|22 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Craig
|76
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC