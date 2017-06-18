Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check

A Boynton Beach toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating his home for possible child neglect, the Palm Beach Post reports . Police say the Florida Department of Children services was called to the home to speak to the child's mother, Rosalyn Faniel, 34, about child neglect allegations and complaints they received about a man selling drugs out of the home.

