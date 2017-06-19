Cloudy and breezy with a 30 percent chance of rain
Rain was falling in advance of an expected strong cold front forecast to move across South Florida, dropping overnight temperatures into the mid-30s inland, according to the National Weather Service. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OUTSIDE COX PAPERS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|3 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC