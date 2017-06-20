Citizens Insurance targets South Flor...

Citizens Insurance targets South Florida with steep rate hikes

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is seeking another round of steep rate hikes for its customers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties in 2018, and the state-run "insurer of last resort" again blames increases in lawsuits and abuses by water restoration contractors. Meanwhile, the company sought to address concerns about a possible shortage of claims adjusters available for work during hurricanes and other catastrophes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar 14 hr lawyers gone wild 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 18 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 5
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Jun 18 Coward cops 1
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 16 BB Board 1
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 14 Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 21 at 3:03AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC