Citizens Insurance targets South Florida with steep rate hikes
Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is seeking another round of steep rate hikes for its customers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties in 2018, and the state-run "insurer of last resort" again blames increases in lawsuits and abuses by water restoration contractors. Meanwhile, the company sought to address concerns about a possible shortage of claims adjusters available for work during hurricanes and other catastrophes.
