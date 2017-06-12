Chef charged with attempted murder after woman kidnapped
Chef charged with attempted murder after woman, 20, was kidnapped and driven to remote bush land in 18-hour ordeal A man will face court charged with the attempted murder of a young woman who went missing in far north Queensland. Jessica Hamill, 20, was reunited with her family in hospital about 18 hours after she went missing from her home in Port Douglas around midnight on Tuesday.
