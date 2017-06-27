Cheap 4th of July gas? Yes, but don't overpay, GasBuddy warns
Gasoline prices inched down another penny Tuesday, and motorists will see the lowest July 4th gas since 2005, but the spread between highest and lowest gas prices in a given city will be huge, GasBuddy said. U.S. consumers will be paying an average of $2.21 a gallon, well under the 10-year average of $3.14.
