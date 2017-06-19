Cartier Tank watch owned by Jacquelin...

Cartier Tank watch owned by Jacqueline Kennedy going up for auction

The watch once owned by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy - and worn by the fashion icon in many prominent photos - is being auctioned in New York Wednesday. The Cartier Tank watch was originally given to Kennedy by her brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw "Stas" Radziwill, and is engraved with "Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 am to 9:35 pm."

