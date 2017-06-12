Broward deputy Baker Acted after threatening self-harm, sparking police standoff
A distraught Broward County Sheriff's deputy is being admitted to a psychiatric facility under Florida's Baker Act law after threatening to harm himself during a two-hour standoff and then driving to his ex-wife's home in Palm Beach County. The deputy, who has not been identified, was armed with his service revolver around 11 a.m. when Broward deputies found him and took away his gun, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesman told the Palm Beach Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|21 hr
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC