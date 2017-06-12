Broward deputy Baker Acted after threatening self-harm, sparking police standoff

A distraught Broward County Sheriff's deputy is being admitted to a psychiatric facility under Florida's Baker Act law after threatening to harm himself during a two-hour standoff and then driving to his ex-wife's home in Palm Beach County. The deputy, who has not been identified, was armed with his service revolver around 11 a.m. when Broward deputies found him and took away his gun, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesman told the Palm Beach Post .

