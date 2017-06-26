Brightline holds safety workshop for police, fire officials
The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016. Officials with All Aboard Florida's Brightline held a train safety workshop on Saturday for police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers from Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC