Boy, 12, hit when bullets fired into apartments, investigators say
A 12-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday when gunfire ripped through an apartment complex outside West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. About 2:15 a.m. the agency received calls that multiple shots were fired at the apartment complex at 5089 Breckenridge Place.
