Are the U.S. and China on a collision course for war?

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together on April 7 after their meetings at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Before settling in for pleasurable summer books, read Graham Allison's "Destined for War: Can American and China escape Thucydides's Trap?" It starts with the Athenian historian's chronicle of the conflict between Sparta and Athens in the fifth century B.C. as a way to tackle the larger question of whether war can be averted when an aggressive rising nation threatens a dominant power.

