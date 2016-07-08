Algae blooms may be more dangerous than ever believed
The algae bloom from Lake Okeechobee has grown since it was first measured in May. Environmentalists believe it now stretches more than 200 square miles. This algae bloom is in the St. Lucie Estuary on Friday, July 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC