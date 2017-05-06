Wine-dinner series finale at Eau to be luxe affair with Cakebread Cellars
Every year, Napa Valley's esteemed Cakebread Cellars chooses five chefs in the world to participate in a workshop where they're presented with a Cakebread wine and invited to let their creative juices run wild as they devise pairing fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|14 min
|X lover
|1
|Fines for lawns
|Sat
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|Fri
|Murphey_Law
|7
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Simplex23
|54
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|May 3
|Cat hater ll
|426
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC