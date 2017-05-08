Why Trump protesters are being squeez...

Why Trump protesters are being squeezed off tiny island

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Space for sign waving and speeches is shrinking on what has turned into Protest Island near President Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate. Fences and police barricades are closing off territory on tiny Bingham Island, just east of the Southern Boulevard bridge, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... 15 hr anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... Mon Murphey_Law 9
(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!! Mon I workatpierone 1
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... Mon X lover 1
Fines for lawns May 6 Isthistownforreal 1
Strange Hooker (Jun '10) May 5 Simplex23 54
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) May 5 ME JULIO 4
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC