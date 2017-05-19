What briefing?' Dems blast Rosenstein after Trump-Comey talk
Two Palm Beach County Democrats accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of being evasive after Rosenstein gave a closed-door briefing to U.S. House members today on President Donald Trump 's firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. "What briefing? It was disappointing," said Rep. Lois Frankel , D-West Palm Beach.
