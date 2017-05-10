What a hero! Police dog saves partner's life in shootout by taking bullet for him
Palm Beach County K9 Officer Kasper, pictured, took a bullet for his handler, which saved the officer's life. Photo / PB County Sheriff A K9 officer in South Florida is expected to recover after being shot in a gunfight where the suspect was killed.
