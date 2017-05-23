UN panel releases draft treaty banning nuclear weapons
States that are party to the treaty are obligated never to develop, produce, manufacture, acquire or use "any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion." The draft is supported [ Guardian report] by more than 130 non-nuclear states, although none of the countries that are known to posses nuclear arms participated.
