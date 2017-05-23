UN panel releases draft treaty bannin...

UN panel releases draft treaty banning nuclear weapons

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

States that are party to the treaty are obligated never to develop, produce, manufacture, acquire or use "any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion." The draft is supported [ Guardian report] by more than 130 non-nuclear states, although none of the countries that are known to posses nuclear arms participated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 9 hr Voo Doo Victim 6
Free Relationship Classes May 22 SmartPBC 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 22 Bye bye 33
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads May 18 DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America May 18 Just saying 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Palm Beach County was issued at May 24 at 8:12PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC