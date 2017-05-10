Trump to Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks
Trump to Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather . President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|16 hr
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|May 8
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|May 8
|I workatpierone
|1
|Fines for lawns
|May 6
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Simplex23
|54
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC