South Korea's new leader discusses North Korea, defence system with China's Xi
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that North Korea must cease making provocations before tensions over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in the South can be resolved, officials said. FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|10 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|Wed
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|Tue
|anonymous
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|Mon
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|Mon
|I workatpierone
|1
|Fines for lawns
|May 6
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Simplex23
|54
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC