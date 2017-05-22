Softball: Senior All-Star Game schedu...

Softball: Senior All-Star Game scheduled for Tuesday at Palm Beach Gardens

The 2017 high school softball season is over, but one more game remains for some of the area's seniors. Seminole Ridge pitcher Taylor Pennica will compete in Tuesday's Palm Beach County Senior All-Star Game.

