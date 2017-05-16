Sober homes fraudster who gave drugs to addicts and prostituted patients faces prison
Kenneth Chatman, 46, was accused of billing insurance companies for fraudulent drug tests, allowing clients in treatment to use drugs and forcing vulnerable female patients to prostitute themselves. Kenneth Chatman, 46, was accused of billing insurance companies for fraudulent drug tests, allowing clients in treatment to use drugs and forcing vulnerable female patients to prostitute themselves.
